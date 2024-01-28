LGT Group Foundation Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $5,767,441.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 952,706 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,415. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NET stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

