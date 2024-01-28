LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,105 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $588.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -163.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.76 and a 200 day moving average of $510.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.78 and a 1-year high of $599.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.