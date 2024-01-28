LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,143 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $289.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

