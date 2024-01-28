LGT Group Foundation Sells 2,296 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.82.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,685,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,685,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $241,385.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 149,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,618,055.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,799 shares of company stock valued at $65,566,637 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

