LGT Group Foundation Sells 8,480 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $40.67 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 214.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

