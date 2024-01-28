Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,907 shares of company stock worth $1,283,457. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $97,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

