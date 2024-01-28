Lincoln National Corp Acquires 11,148 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

