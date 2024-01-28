Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Shares of WM opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

