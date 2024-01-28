Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,466 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

CB opened at $241.24 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $244.34. The company has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.09.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.