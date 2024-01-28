Lincoln National Corp Buys 581 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VICI Properties by 98,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.