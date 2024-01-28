Lincoln National Corp Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

