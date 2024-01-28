Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

