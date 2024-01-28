Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 99.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of MID opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.08. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

