Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,978 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 139.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Down 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $597.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.15. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.