Lincoln National Corp Sells 594 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

