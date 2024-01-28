Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $429.91 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

