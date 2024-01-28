Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.4% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $429.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $450.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.