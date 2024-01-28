Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $73,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.