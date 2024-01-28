Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.83.

Logitech International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

