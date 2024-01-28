Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1,162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

