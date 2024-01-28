Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,346 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,132 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,012 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,780 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

