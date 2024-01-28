Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.