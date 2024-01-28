Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

