Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,053,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,406,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $359.40 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.14.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

