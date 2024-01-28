Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,866 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

