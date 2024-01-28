Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,693 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 81,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

