Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Trading Up 0.4 %

UDR stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

UDR Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

