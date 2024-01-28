LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $257.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

