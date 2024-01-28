Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.03. 1,128,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,064. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.26 and a 200-day moving average of $419.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

