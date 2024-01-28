Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Magna Mining Stock Performance

Magna Mining stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Magna Mining

Magna Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned the Shakespeare Mine consisting of 29 patented claims, 3 leased claims, and 787 mining claims covering an area of 18074.94 hectares located in Sudbury, Canada.

