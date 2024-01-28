Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magna Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Magna Mining Stock Performance
Magna Mining stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. Magna Mining has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
About Magna Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magna Mining
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Magna Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.