MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Up 184.3% in January

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the December 31st total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
MAIA Biotechnology Price Performance
MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.22.
MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAIA Biotechnology
MAIA Biotechnology Company Profile
MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAIA Biotechnology
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for MAIA Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAIA Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.