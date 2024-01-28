Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $219.76 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $230.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

