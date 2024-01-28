Mantle (MNT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.20 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001536 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mantle has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $46.41 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,162,441,863.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.65406246 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $38,204,672.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

