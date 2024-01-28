Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on March 11th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $160.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,416,000 after acquiring an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

