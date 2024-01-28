Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 104,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 252,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.52. 3,248,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.