Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $70.87 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Marine Products Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MPX opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.14. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marine Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 461,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 214.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Marine Products by 294.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marine Products by 8.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 13.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

