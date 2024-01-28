Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises about 0.6% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $241.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $243.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.