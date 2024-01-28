Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

