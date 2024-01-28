Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $114,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,260,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $501.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $510.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

