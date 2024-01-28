Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $438.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.06. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $440.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

