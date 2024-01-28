Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $165.80 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.02% of Waters worth $165,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.06. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $346.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

