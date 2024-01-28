Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $196.20 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,605,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,483 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for about 1.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $196,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

