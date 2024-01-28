Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,245 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Concentrix worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 50.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 134.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concentrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

