Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,208 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Allegion worth $60,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,328,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 76,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

