Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 205,858 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,399,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205,858 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.05% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $133,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 296,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,783,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 719,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $127,403,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.73. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

