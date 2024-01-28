Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 2,624 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 2.5% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $467,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,519.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3,149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.