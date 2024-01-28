Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,664 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,664 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $92,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $404.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

