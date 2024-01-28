Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,621 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSY opened at $190.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.