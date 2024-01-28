Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 643,547 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 643,547 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $75,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

