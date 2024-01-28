Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.08% of CBIZ worth $53,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CBIZ by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 1.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CBIZ by 3.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CBZ. Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $65.49.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

